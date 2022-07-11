This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron and Tommie Aaron homer in the same inning

Braves Franchise History

1957 - Felix Mantilla and Billy Bruton collide while chasing a pop fly. Mantilla will miss 19 games while Bruton hurts his knee and will miss almost a year.

1962 - Hank Aaron and Tommie Aaaron homer in the ninth inning to help the Braves to an 8-6 win over the Cardinals. It is the first time since the Waner brothers accomplished the feat in 1938.

1976 - In a pregame promotion at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium, 34 couples are married at home plate. The nuptials are followed by Championship Wrestling in an evening billed as “Headlocks and Wedlocks.” The Braves defeat the Mets 9-8.

2000 - Chipper Jones has three hits and a homer in the All-Star Game at Turner Field. The National League will fall to the American League 6-3.

MLB History

1914 - Babe Ruth makes his debut with Boston pitching them to a 4-3 win.

1916 - Babe Ruth starts both games of a doubleheader as the Red Sox sweep the White Sox. Ruth lasts just a third of an inning in the opener as he started to give Rube Foster more time to warm up. He will throw a complete game in the nightcap.

1927 - The White Sox tie a major-league record with eight sacrifice bunts in a 7-6 win over Boston.

1950 - Ted Williams makes a leaping catch at the wall and suffers a fractured elbow in the All-star Game. He stays in the game and puts the AL ahead 3-2 with an RBI single. Ralph Kiner ties the game with a ninth-inning home run and Red Schoendienst wins it in the 14th with a home run of his own.

1968 - Earl Weaver manages his first game with the Orioles leading them to a 2-0 win over the Washington Senators. The Orioles will win 11 of their first 15 games under Weaver.

1973 - Willie Stargell passes Ralph Kiner as the Pirates’ all-time home run leader with his 302nd career blast in a 10-2 win over the Padres.

1985 - Nolan Ryan becomes the first pitcher to record 4,000 strikeouts in a 4-3 win over the Mets.

1987 - Billy Ripken joins Cal Ripken Jr. in the Orioles’ starting lineup in a 2-1 loss to the Twins. Cal Ripken Sr. is the first to manage two sons in the majors.

