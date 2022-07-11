Braves mailbag request, send your questions in now

A lot of things have changed since our last mailbag. The Atlanta Braves have found their stride and have closed the gap in the NL East as they prepare for a big three-game series against the New York Mets at Truist Park. The Draft and the All-Star Game are coming up and the trade deadline is right around the corner. That makes it the perfect time for another Braves’ mailbag.

If you have a question for this week’s mailbag you can leave them below in the form of a comment or you can email them to batterypower [at] gmail [dot] com. You can also reach out to us on Twitter or via our Facebook Page. All questions received by Thursday, July 14 will be considered.

Thanks everyone!