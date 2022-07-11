Braves News: Five Braves are NL All-Stars, Austin Riley stars on Sunday, more

Sunday truly was a fun day for the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta was able to beat the Nationals in extra innings, sweeping Washington while also ending their recent trend of struggles during Sunday games and in series finales.

Off the field, the Braves six-week surge to become one of the best teams in the National League was rewarded with five Braves making the NL All-Star team. Joining Ronald Acuna Jr. in the National League starting lineup at DH will be William Contreras (replacing the injured Bryce Harper.) Dansby Swanson, Travis d’Arnaud, and Max Fried also made NL squad. Each of the Braves besides Acuna Jr. will be making their first All-Star appearance.

While Atlanta certainly deserves to be well-represented in Los Angeles, multiple Braves could easily be viewed as some of the biggest snubs for the NL roster. Austin Riley, Kyle Wright, and A.J. Minter each have produced resumes worthy of All-Star consideration; however, the Braves already having 5 players named to the team meant the numbers game would not benefit everyone.

Riley in particular is highly deserving of an All-Star nod. He delivered the game tying home run and game-winning hit on Sunday, continuing a torrid pace of production in July. Riley is now in the Top 10 among qualified NL hitters in OPS, ISO, wRC+, and wOBA. While Swanson deserves to be in the MVP conversation for his all-around play this year, Riley’s July firmly has placed him among the top contenders for the award as well.

In case any one needed more convincing, the amount of talent from Atlanta that made the NL All-Star team, combined with the players that did not make it, proves just how deep and good this Braves team is moving forward.

