Braves select contract of Robinson Cano, reinstate Adam Duvall

The Atlanta Braves announced a couple of roster moves ahead of their big three-game series against the New York Mets. The team selected the contract of infielder Robinson Cano, whom they acquired from the Padres Sunday for cash considerations. The team also reinstated outfielder Adam Duvall from the paternity list.

To make room on the roster, the club designated INF Phil Gosselin for assignment after optioning INF Mike Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday’s game. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 11, 2022

To make room on the active roster, the Braves optioned infielder Mike Ford back to Gwinnett and designated Phil Gosselin for assignment.

Cano was released by the Mets on May 8 and then latched on with the Padres where he was hitting .333/.375/.479 in 21 games with their Triple A team in El Paso. His major league numbers this season haven’t been good as he is hitting just .149/.182/.189 in 77 plate appearances between New York and San Diego. With Ozzie Albies out with a broken foot, the Braves must have seen enough to take a flyer that he has something left.

No word yet on Kenley Jansen who was expected to be activated from the injured list prior to the Mets series.