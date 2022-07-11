July 11: Mets 4, Braves 1

The Atlanta Braves offense fell silent thanks to a dominant performance by Max Scherzer in a 4-1 loss to the New York Mets. Atlanta’s lone run came on a solo home run by Austin Riley in the seventh. Atlanta had the tying runs on base in the eighth, but weren’t able to garner a timely hit. With the loss, the Braves fall back to 2.5 games behind the Mets for the division lead.

Monday Notables

Home Runs: Austin Riley (24), Luis Guillorme (2)

WP — Max Scherzer (6-1): 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 9 K

LP — Max Fried (9-3): 5 IP, 2 R, 5 BB, 5 K

SV — Edwin Diaz (19): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K

Up Next

The series will continue Tuesday (7:20 p.m. ET; Bally Sports South) with Spencer Strider matching up against David Peterson.