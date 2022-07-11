Mets vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will begin a big three-game series Monday night at Truist Park against the New York Mets. The Braves trail New York by 1.5 games in the NL East. Monday’s game will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Max Fried and Max Scherzer.

Robinson Cano, who was added to the active roster Monday morning, will make his first start for Atlanta and will be hitting ninth. Michael Harris moves up to the eighth spot in the order. Travis d’Arnaud will be behind the plate and will catch Fried.

For the Mets, Brandon Nimmo will get the start in centerfield. Pete Alonso will hit third and play first base. J.D. Davis gets the start at DH and will hit seventh while Tomas Nido will catch Scherzer and bat ninth.

Monday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.