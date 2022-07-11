Braves come up short in 4-1 loss to Mets

The Atlanta Braves’ offense was held in check thanks to a dominant performance by Max Scherzer in a 4-1 loss to the New York Mets.

Max Fried wasn’t quite as sharp as we are accustomed of seeing to start. He walked Brandon Nimmo to lead off the game, but then retired the next three hitters in order. He again found himself in trouble in the second as Luis Guillorme doubled with one out. Fried then hit Travis Jankowski with a breaking ball, but struck out Tomas Nido to leave the runners stranded.

Max Fried, Elevated 96mph ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/QnUBfNjL4S — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 11, 2022

He wasn’t as fortunate in the third as doubles by Nimmo and Pete Alonso put New York in front 1-0. A walk to Mark Canha and a bloop single by Eduardo Escobar loaded the bases. Guillorme then grounded back up the middle to Robinson Cano who made a nice flip to Dansby Swanson for one, but the relay throw to first was late. Alonso scored to extend the Mets’ lead to 2-0.

While Fried was struggling with his command, Scherzer was locked in retiring the first eight Braves hitters he faced. Cano singled to right in his first plate appearance in an Atlanta uniform to break up the no-hitter, but Scherzer struck out Ronald Acuña Jr. looking to end the inning.

Fried allowed a pair of runners in the fourth, but struck out Alonso to leave them stranded. He walked two more in the fifth but got out of it thanks to a 4-5-6 double play started by Cano at second.

Just your typical 4-5-6 double play, courtesy of Robinson Canó.



Mets 2, Braves 0, mid-five. pic.twitter.com/SwYUxKBZel — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 12, 2022

Fried clearly wasn’t as his best. He’d exit after the fifth having allowed five hits, five walks, but just two runs over five innings. He threw 99 pitches with 55 going for strikes.

Scherzer retired 12 straight after Cano’s single in the third inning before Austin Riley launched a solo shot to left to put Atlanta on the board.

Marcell Ozuna followed with a double, but Scherzer struck out Eddie Rosario to end the threat.

Dylan Lee held the Mets in check in the sixth and seventh. Darren O’Day took over in the eighth and allowed a solo home run to Luis Guillorme to make it 3-1.

The Braves threatened again in the eighth. Cano singled with two outs against Adam Ottavino and Acuña followed with a double to left to put runners at second and third. However, Swanson grounded out to Lindor at shortstop on the first pitch to leave them stranded.

The Mets added on in the ninth against Jackson Stephens. Nimmo walked to begin the inning and moved all the way to third on a single by Lindor. Nimmo scored on a ground out by Alonso to make it 4-1. Jackson retired the next three hitters in order to avoid further damage.

The Braves went down in order against Edwin Diaz in the ninth to end the game.

With the loss, Atlanta falls back to 2.5 games behind New York for the division lead. The series will continue Tuesday with Spencer Strider matching up against David Peterson.