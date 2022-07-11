Braves trade Drew Waters, Andrew Hoffmann, CJ Alexander to Royals for Competitive Balance pick (UPDATED)

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Atlanta Braves are finalizing a deal to send minor league outfielder Drew Waters and minor league pitcher Andrew Hoffmann to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the upcoming MLB Draft. The pick is a competitive balance pick that can be traded and has a $2.2 million slot value.

The big part of this deal for Atlanta is the additional bonus pool money. Per Passan, the Braves will have the 10th biggest bonus pool at $10.2 million after this deal is completed. Atlanta’s farm system has been depleted by graduations and trades recently and this could go a long way towards fixing that.

Waters is a former Top 100 prospect that probably could use a change of scenery after stalling out at Triple A. He is hitting .246/.305/.393 with five home runs and an 84 wRC+ in 210 plate appearances at Gwinnett this season.

The Braves drafted Hoffmann in the 12th round of the 2021 Draft. He has pitched well at High A Rome posting a 2.36 ERA and a 3.74 FIP while averaging more than a strikeout per inning.

UPDATE - CJ Alexander is also headed to the Royals per Jeff Passan.

UPDATE - The Braves have officially announced the deal