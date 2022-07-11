Ronald Acuña Jr. to participate in 2022 Home Run Derby

Pretty much what the title says: Ronald Acuña Jr. will be participating in the 2022 Home Run Derby, per a report from Mark Bowman.

.@ronaldacunajr24 will be participating in the 2022 Home Run Derby! pic.twitter.com/OEVH0lyyqU — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 11, 2022

Acuña previously participated in the 2019 Derby, when he knocked out Josh Bell but then lost in the semifinals to two-time champ Pete Alonso, who is the other 2022 Derby participant that’s announced his entry so far.

The Home Run Derby will take place on July 18 at 8 pm ET on ESPN. Acuña will of course also start the All-Star Game itself, as he was the NL’s leading vote getter in the baroque fan vote process used this year. (Acuña was also the leading vote-getter last year, but sadly didn’t get to participate given his awful ACL injury suffered right before the All-Star Break.