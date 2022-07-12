Road to Atlanta Podcast: Breaking down the Braves-Royals trade

Welcome to the Road to Atlanta, Battery Power’s weekly podcast covering the Atlanta Braves minor league system, prospects, and the draft. Hosted by Battery Power’s long-time minor league editor Eric Cole and co-hosted this week and often by Garrett Spain, Road to Atlanta seeks to provide the most complete coverage of the Braves minor league system that exists in podcast form. This week Road to Atlanta features a special breakdown of the recent transaction in the system.

While we had planned to take a few days off in preparation for the 2022 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves front office had other ideas. First, early this morning it was announced that Atlanta’s top prospect Vaughn Grissom was being promoted to Double-A. After taking a look at Grissom and our thoughts on his well deserved promotion we delve into the biggest news of the day. The Braves swapped former top 50 prospect Drew Waters, right handed pitcher Andrew Hoffman, and CJ Alexander to the Kansas City Royals for the 35th overall pick in the upcoming MLB Draft. We spent most of our time breaking down the players in the trade and how this may affect the draft strategy for the Braves. For more draft coverage come visit us later in the week for our draft preview show and check out our show with MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis from a couple of weeks ago. Also check above in Battery Power’s prospect stream to find our MLB Draft Coverage section where we will have previews of important names to know for the draft.

