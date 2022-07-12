Braves News: Atlanta Drops Opener to Mets, Ronald Acuna Jr. enters the 2022 Home Run Derby, more

Monday was another action packed day on and off the field for the Braves.

On the field, Atlanta began a huge series against the New York Mets, as it was the “Matchup of the Max(s)”. Unfortunately, Max Scherzer was on his game while Max Fried struggled compared to his normal production. The Mets won the game 4-1, though the Braves had opportunities late to make the game closer. The Mets are now 2 1⁄ 2 games ahead of the Braves in the NL East.

Off the field, participants in the 2022 Home Run Derby started to be revealed. In an exciting development, Ronald Acuna Jr. announced he would be participating in this year’s event. Acuna Jr. put on an awesome display during the 2019 derby in Cleveland. That event was won by Pete Alonso, who also won last year’s event. Alonso, Juan Soto, and Albert Pujols will also compete in this year’s event in Los Angeles.

Braves News

Another day, another interesting trade for the Braves. This time, Atlanta sent prospects Drew Waters, C.J. Alexander, and Andrew Hoffman to the Royals for the 35th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft (as well as $2.2M to add to the Braves draft money pool.) It is a creative move for the Braves, who seek to add more quality to their minor league system. It also is a new beginning for Waters, who has seen his prospect stock decline over the past few years after at one time being a top prospect.

The Braves officially welcomed Robinson Cano to Atlanta. They also reinstated Adam Duvall from the paternity list and designated Phil Gosselin for assignment.

The Braves lone run on Monday was produced by an Austin Riley home run, who also earned NL Player of the Week honors for the first full week of July. Riley is currently one of the hottest hitters in baseball.

Before the series opener against the Mets. Brian Snitker discussed the series against New York, Robinson Cano’s arrival in Atlanta, and Drew Waters being traded to Kansas City.

MLB News