Game Thread 7/12/22: Braves vs. Mets

Alright, then. Last night was a bit of a bummer (unless you were smart enough to grab yourself a ticket and get one of those replica rings) but tonight’s a new night and there’s a new pitching matchup. Spencer Strider will be getting the ball and he’s been very good over his past three starts. Here’s hoping that he makes it four straight good starts with a banger against the Mets and also here’s hoping we see the Braves offense that we’re used to seeing. Let’s get this win tonight.