Kenley Jansen could return Wednesday, Mike Soroka update and more

Kenley Jansen threw in the outfield for the second straight day as the Atlanta Braves prepared to continue their series against the New York Mets. Jansen has been out since June 28 due to an irregular heartbeat, but could return as soon as Wednesday per manager Brian Snitker.

“Right now we’re looking at tomorrow,” Snitker said.

Atlanta will wrap up a three-game series with New York with an afternoon game Wednesday. Jansen’s return will bring an interesting decision in the bullpen as to who he will replace. Dylan Lee has options, but has pitched well since his promotion. Darren O’Day and Jackson Stephens would appear to be two other options, but it will be interesting to see if Atlanta wants to expose either to waivers.

Mike Soroka, Kirby Yates update

Mike Soroka’s rehab was delayed after he took a line drive off the knee. However, he has resumed baseball activities and Brian Snitker said that he and Kirby Yates completed side sessions Monday.

There still isn’t a timetable for either player, but both could begin a rehab assignment sometime after the All-Star break.

Orlando Arcia, Adam Duvall return to the lineup

Orlando Arcia and Adam Duvall are both back in Tuesday’s lineup against Mets left-hander David Peterson. With Robinson Cano joining the roster, Snitker said that they will use Arcia against left-handed pitching going forward. Arcia is hitting .240/.308/.348 with a 74 wRC+ in his career against left-handers. He has struggled against lefties in a small sample this season hitting .194/.250/.250 with a 39 wRC+.

Duvall was placed on the paternity list prior to this past weekend’s series against Washington. He returned to the team Monday, but didn’t appear in Monday’s 4-1 loss. Since Eddie Rosario returned on July 4, Duvall has played in three games including one start. When Rosario was activated, Snitker didn’t want to call it a strict platoon in left, but that is how it has shaken out in the early going.