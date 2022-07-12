July 12: Braves 4, Mets 1

Matt Olson’s two-run home run in the sixth inning put the Atlanta Braves ahead for good in a 4-1 win over the New York Mets. With the victory, Atlanta closes the gap in the NL East back to 1.5 games.

Tuesday’s Notables

Home runs: Matt Olson (14), Adam Duvall (11)

WP — Tyler Matzek (1-2): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

LP — David Peterson (5-2): 5.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 9 K

SV — A.J. Minter (4): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Up Next

The Braves and Mets will wrap up a three-game series Wednesday (12:20 p.m. ET; Bally Sports South). Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while the Mets will go with right-hander Chris Bassett.