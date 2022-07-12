Olson and Duvall both bring the bats as Braves beat Mets, 4-1

Matt Olson and Adam Duvall both brought the power to the lineup tonight, as their home runs helped push the Braves past the Mets for a 4-1 win this evening.

The frustration from last night’s game seemingly carried over into tonight’s game, as the Braves were unable to get anything going against New York’s starting pitcher while Atlanta’s starting pitcher was having a rough time getting through the early stages of the game. The Braves only had one hit through the first five innings of this one and while Spencer Strider was doing a good job of getting out of any trouble he found himself in, he was unable to do so in an efficient manner.

In fact, Strider left the game with two outs in the fifth inning, and this was after an intentional walk with Francisco Lindor on third base. Lindor got to third after cashing in Brandon Nimmo from first base with a triple — while it was ruled a triple, it didn’t help that Ronald Acuña Jr. sheepishly fielded the ball and ended up having to run it down after it went under his glove. That meant that Tyler Matzek was needed to get the final out with runners at the corners and he pulled it off by getting Luis Guillorme to fly out.

Basically, it was time for the Braves to pick themselves up off the mat and start swinging again. David Peterson had completely stymied the Braves up until the sixth inning, which is when he finally showed some vulnerability by walking Dansby Swanson. Matt Olson came up afterwards and barely missed out on what would have surely been extra bases had he kept one of his batted balls fair. This ended up being a positive twist of fate for the Braves, as Olson got another chance at getting a big hit and he didn’t miss on his second chance. On this Buck Moon night, Olson nearly hit it to the moon and suddenly the Braves found themselves ahead for the first time in this series.

Speaking of Bucks, Buck Showalter was basically pulling Peterson from the game as Matt Olson was taking his trip around the base paths. Seth Lugo got the ball and pitched into the seventh inning. The sixth inning ended with no further trouble for Lugo, but the Braves finally got a leadoff baserunner against the Mets in the seventh inning as Travis d’Arnaud led off that frame with a single. Adam Duvall then came up to the plate and while Duvall may not be having the best season of his career at the plate here in 2022, it’s still a very bad idea to hang a slider against this guy. Lugo did just that and Duvall got all of it to give the Braves another two-run homer to push the lead to 4-1.

Tyler Matzek pitched two really good innings in relief of Spencer Strider, and then Matzek gave way to McHugh. McHugh picked up where Matzek left off and pitched two very nice innings, himself. With the game still 4-1 heading into the ninth inning, A.J. Minter was called upon to close things out for the Braves. Minter made no mistake, as the third “M” of Atlanta’s bullpen made short work of the Mets in the top of the night to pick up the save and bring the Braves back to just 1.5 games behind the team that they just beat.

It’s always extremely nice to beat the closest rival near the top of the divisional standings and it’s even better that the Braves were able to do this with another short night from their starter. The bullpen did a fantastic job of lifting Spencer Strider up after his short stint and it also helped that Atlanta’s offense finally broke through for some runs. They may have come on two swings, but they count just the same as if it was an extended rally. Here’s hoping that the power displays from Matt Olson and Adam Duvall (and Austin Riley from Monday) are contagious and we see more of this tomorrow afternoon in the rubber match. It’s been an intense series and the Braves tied it up in emphatic fashion.