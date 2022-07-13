Charlie Morton takes the mound as Braves look for series win over Mets

After a rousing win Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will wrap up a three-game series against the New York Mets Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park. Atlanta’s offense was held in check by Max Scherzer and Edwin Diaz in Monday’s opener. It looked like it was going to be more of the same Tuesday until Matt Olson tagged David Peterson for a two-run home run that gave the Braves a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish in a 4-1 win. Atlanta enters the finale Wednesday 1.5 games back in the NL East standings and will face the Mets 12 more times before the end of the regular season.

Charlie Morton will get the start Wednesday in what will be his final start before the All-Star break. Morton got off to a slow start in 2022, but has turned it around. He has allowed five hits and two runs combined over his last two starts (14 innings) and has 17 strikeouts to go along with just four walks.

The Mets will go with right-hander Chris Bassett in the finale. Bassett limited the Marlins to six hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings in his last start. He faced the Braves back in early May and allowed three runs over seven innings and struck out eight in an Atlanta win.

Kenley Jansen was long tossing in the outfield prior to Tuesday’s game and Brian Snitker said that there is a chance that he could be activated from the injured list Wednesday. Jansen was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 28 due to an irregular heartbeat.

Wednesday’s game has an early start time of 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, July 13, 12:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 The Fan