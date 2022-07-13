Braves News: Matt Olson talks go-ahead homer in Tuesday’s win, Kenley Jansen’s return, and more

The Atlanta Braves evened the series against the New York Mets after Tuesday night’s 4-1 win. Matt Olson hit the go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, also scoring Dansby Swanson, who drew a walk.

“Peterson was throwing well today,” Olson said following the Atlanta win. “I was able to grind out some tough pitches in that at-bat and get one over the heart of the plate.”

“This atmosphere is pretty good for a Tuesday,” he added. “This environment is always very special and there is a great crowd here at Truist.”

Olson’s sixth inning homer was his fourteenth time going yard this season. He is on pace for twenty-five home runs.

The Braves continue a crucial series and look to secure the win this afternoon at 12:20 ET. Charlie Morton is on the bump, seeking his sixth win of the season.

Braves News:

Brian Snitker announced that closer Kenley Jansen could return to the mound on Wednesday. Jansen has been out since June 28 with an irregular heartbeat.

On Monday, the Braves traded three prospects to the Kansas City Royals and received the 35th pick in the 2022 draft. The Road to Atlanta Podcast outlines everything you need to know about the Braves-Royals trade.

MLB News:

Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies will also compete in the 2022 Home Run Derby. Schwarber joins Albert Pujols, Pete Alonso, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Juan Soto. The Home Run Derby is set for Monday, July 18.

MLB announced the 2022 All-Star Reserves. Five Braves were selected onto the All-Star team.

The Philadelphia Phillies made several roster moves ahead of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in accordance with Canada’s vaccination policies.