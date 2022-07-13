Mets vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to finish off a series win and pull closer in the NL East standings Wednesday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series against the New York Mets. The game will feature a good pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Charlie Morton and New York’s Chris Bassett.

William Contreras returns to the lineup Wednesday for Atlanta and will catch and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario gets a start as the DH in place of Marcell Ozuna and will hit sixth. Adam Duvall, who homered Tuesday night, will hit seventh and play left field. Robinson Cano will make his second start with the Braves at second and will bat eighth.

For the Mets, Luis Guillorme moves into the cleanup spot for Wednesday’s finale. Dominic Smith gets the start as the DH and will hit sixth. Tomas Nido is back in the lineup as the catcher and will hit ninth.

Wednesday’s game has an early start time of 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.