Braves reinstate Kenley Jansen from injured list

As expected, the Atlanta Braves reinstated closer Kenley Jansen from the 15-day injured list prior to Wednesday’s series finale against the New York Mets. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta placed right-hander Darren O’Day on the 15-day injured list with a strained calf.

Jansen was placed on the injured list on June 28 with an irregular heartbeat. Jansen has dealt with the condition for most of his career. He has continued to workout and throw on the side while on the injured list so he didn’t require a rehab assignment. Jansen has appeared in 32 games for the Braves this season and has a 3.58 ERA and a 2.16 FIP in 32 2/3 innings.

O’Day pitched in Monday’s game and allowed a solo home run to Luis Guillorme. He has appeared in 28 games this season and has a 4.15 ERA and a 4.03 FIP in 21 2/3 innings.