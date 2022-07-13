July 13: Mets 7, Braves 3

Despite three solo home runs, the Atlanta Braves came up short in a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets. Atlanta falls to 53-37 on the season and are now 2.5 games back in the NL East standings.

Wednesday Notables

Home Runs: Eduardo Escobar (10), Francisco Lindor (16), Mark Canha (7), Matt Olson (15), Austin Riley (25), Eddie Rosario (2)

WP — Chris Bassitt (7-6): 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K

LP — Charlie Morton (5-4): 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 6 K

Up Next

The Braves will head to Washington where they will begin a four-game series against the Nationals Thursday night (7:05 p.m. ET; Bally Sports Southeast). Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta while Anibal Sanchez will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.