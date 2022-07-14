Braves News: Series loss, Kenley Jansen returns, more

The Braves did not get the desired results from their big three game series against the Mets, but remain only 2.5 games behind them for the division, with half of the season left to be played. The good news is that Austin Riley is scorching hot and Matt Olson may be finding his power stroke. The other good news is the return of elite closer Kenley Jansen, who had a brief IL stint after an irregular heartbeat. The Braves close out the first half with a four game road series against the lowly Nationals.

Braves News

Charlie Morton had a rough outing as the Braves lost the rubber-match of a three game series against the Mets.

Kenley Jansen returned from the injured list as Darren O’Day hit the IL to make room.

MLB News

This year’s Home Run Derby field is shaping up to be extremely fun, with the pre-existing participants and Wednesday’s additions.

The MLB Draft starts this Sunday and here is MLB Pipeline’s latest mock draft.

The Blue Jays fired their manager, as they have a winning record, albeit an underwhelming one.