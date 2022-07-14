Starting Nine: Braves can’t dethrone Mets, but this showdown is just getting started

All that momentum. A 14-game streak worth of it. A 21-6 June and 29 wins in 37 games that narrowed the Mets’ National League East lead from 10 1/2 games to just 1 1/2.

New York looked vulnerable, down Jacob deGrom and All-Stars Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte, with its edge in the division the smallest it had been since April 16. The Braves came in as the hottest team in the NL, leading the circuit in fWAR, home runs, runs and had the majors’ best pitching staff (13.4 fWAR) over the past six weeks.

“I’m not saying they didn’t want it,” Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters Wednesday, “but our guys, you could tell they were ready to play today.”

The gameplan that had fueled the Braves’ turnaround: lineup length and steady starting pitching backfired, and the Mets leave Atlanta exactly as they came in, as division leaders. The Braves still have work to do to change that.

Thoughts and observations after this key NL East clash.

"We had three really good starts against us and we didn't handle it."



Braves manager Brian Snitker recaps the series against the Mets ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/WZxO4Ibm8S — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) July 13, 2022

1. It’s just getting started

In the big picture, it was one regular-season series between two teams that will play three more, including a three-game set Sept. 30-Oct. 2 that has the potential to be the biggest of them all.

But for as much ground as the Braves made up over the past month-plus, it’s fair to define it as a disappointing. Frustrating. A letdown.

Max Fried, the game’s best big-game pitcher since 2020 — who leads the majors in ERA and winning percentage against teams over .500 in that span — Spencer Strider, MLB’s rookie fWAR leader among pitchers and Charlie Morton, his season back on track, all failed to record an out in the fifth inning of their starts.

The All-Star quartet of Ronald Acuña Jr., William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud and Dansby Swanson were a combined 4-for-31, with Acuña compiling three of those hits and the only extra-base hit (a double.

“We’re going to play them a lot more,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “They’re going to get guys back. They were without two of their regulars, and there’s a starting pitcher [Jacob deGrom] looming. That’s a good club.”

And it’s one the Braves, like they’ve been doing for months, are still chasing. It’s just getting started, and the first real round in their series of showdowns goes to the Mets.

"They're going to be a team that's hard to beat until the end."



Charlie Morton discusses the series against the Mets ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3HJOuelid2 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 13, 2022

2. Uncharacteristic uneasiness from Braves rotation

Strider was solid, but the starting pitching in this series was overwhelmingly won by the Mets, who had a 1.96 ERA to the Braves’ 4.91 and a 0.818 WHIP to the 1.841 of Atlanta.

“They had three really good starts and we didn’t handle it,” Snitker said.

Granted, much of those elevated numbers fall on Morton, the veteran lit up for five earned on six hits over five innings Wednesday. He allowed three home runs — the most he’d allowed since May 19, 2017 against the Indians, way back when Morton was with the Astros — and the 20 percent whiff rate on the 46 swings he generated comes after a five-start stretch in which the right-hander averaged a rate of 33 percent.

“They’re more difficult to pitch to, because they’re kind of scrappy,” Morton said. “They’re not just giving at-bats away and just trying to hit all homers. They’re definitely more selective and a little more picky.”

Max Scherzer and his Cooperstown-resume dominating isn’t surprising, even for a lineup that had been as hot as the Braves these past six weeks (averaging an NL-best 5.6 runs since June 1) ... but David Peterson and Chris Bassitt? Atlanta had a collective .798 OPS vs. the former and .741 the latter, and they teamed to allow three runs over 11 1/3 innings.

When these teams meet again Aug. 4-7 at Citi Field, there’s a good chance New York’s rotation looks very different. Jacob deGrom is making his third rehab start Thursday and is on track to be back in the fold after the All-Star break, which figures to push Peterson out of the equation.

The Braves had things lineup with their All-Star ace in Fried, one of the hottest arms in the majors in Strider and a resurgent Morton and took one game. It’s not a death knell with 12 more meetings between these clubs, but it didn’t go as planned either.

25-homer season for Austin Riley.



It's July 13. pic.twitter.com/D2khTiILZ3 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 13, 2022

3. Austin Riley, All-Star sub

No matter the sport, no matter the year, a building of an All-Star roster inherently comes with its snubs. Few players have a bigger case to feel that burn than Austin Riley.

He’s hit the most home runs (25) and has the highest wRC+ (148) and wOBA (.386) of anyone who didn’t get a spot in Los Angeles for next Tuesday’s festivities.

Riley drove home — quite literally — the audacity of that exclusion against the division leaders with four hits in the series, homering twice, including the first of his career off Scherzer, who he went into Monday hitting .200 against. As Riley joked ahead of the series opener “I haven’t hit him. The whole rest of the team has.”

The sheer number of Braves already in the All-Star Game (Ronald Acuña Jr., William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud, Dansby Swanson and Fried) may be hurting his chances of being named as a replacement, but since June 30, nobody has produced a higher fWAR than Riley (1.4), who is second in average (.453) and wRC+ (278) in that span.

He’ll just have ride that disrespect into some history. With four games to play vs. the Nationals before the break — beginning Thursday opposite Anibal Sanchez, who hasn’t pitched since 2020 in the big leagues — Riley is three homers away from Andres Galarraga’s Braves record of 28 in the first half.

4. Someone finally slowed down Dansby Swanson

The league’s hottest hitter since June 1, Swanson rode a .342 average, 163 wRC+ and 2.5 fWAR in a 37-game span into his first All-Star nod.

He’s still looking for his first hit since getting word he’ll be repping the NL. Swanson went 0-for-14 with two walks against the Mets, running his career average vs. current New York pitching to .171/.237/.285 and .158/.304/.211 this season.

Swanson has truly struggled vs. Mets starters, going 1-for-16, with his lone hit coming on May 3 against Peterson.

In this latest series, New York zeroed in on what’s been a weakness for Swanson: the slider. Of the 33 pitches he saw over the three games, 20 of them were sliders, which he’s hitting .238 against with an xBA of .214.

On a positive note, he should be in for a rebound against the Nationals, Swanson has gotten to D.C. arms for a career .797 OPS and .820 this season. But from a big-picture standpoint, the Braves most valuable hitter to this point in the season is going to have to get things figured out vs. the Mets with the road to the division title going through Flushing.

A Matt Olson mash in the battle for the NL East.



(MLB x @oriswatches) pic.twitter.com/CrhA890A4S — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2022

5. Matty, Ice in the clutch

Olson, like everyone not named Riley, was overpowered by Scherzer in the series opener. In his first career ABs against the three-time Cy Young winner, Olson went 0-for-3 with each trip to the plate ending with a strikeout.

That being said, he bounced back with home runs in the next two games, hitting a go-ahead, two-run shot off Peterson on Tuesday, and then took his former Oakland teammate Bassitt deep Wednesday.

While the homer off Bassitt came with the Mets up 5-0, Olson’s shot Tuesday was the eighth of his season that put his team ahead. As of Wednesday, the new first baseman has hit 15 HRs, with a 53.3 percent rate that included the go-ahead run, the third-highest percentage in the majors behind the Twins’ Byron Buxton (60.9 percent) and the Padres’ Manny Machado (60 percent).

Olson has simply been great in the clutch, with the league’s best on-base percentage (.472) and the seventh best OPS (1.022) among players with at least 50 plate appearances in late and close situations. He’s also drive in 11 runs in those PAs, tied for ninth.

6. Robinson Canó looks ... OK

Robinson Canó, Braves second basemen is a not a sentence anyone probably thought they’d be writing in 2022. It would have been a lot more exciting circa 2010-18, but circumstances being what they are, the Braves were in need of a low-risk gamble, ranking 22nd in wRC+ at second since Ozzie Albies fractured his foot June 13.

Canó arrived Monday, acquired from the Padres for cash considerations, with a very-blingy fashion choice and a surprising impact for a player that has a collective 18 wRC+ across 25 games for three different teams.

He singled twice in the series opener, with exit velocities of 112 and 109 mph, which represented the third time since Sept. 2019 he had a game with two hits of 109 or higher.

In Wednesday’s finale, the 39-year-old had the second-hardest hit ball of any Brave with a 104.3 mph ground out vs. Tommy Hunter and another hard-hit ball (95.3 mph) on his seventh-inning single off Drew Smith.

By no means should we expect Canó to be turning back to clock as he splits time with Orlando Arcia, but for a player with a paltry 41.1 percent hard-hit rate this season (his lowest of the Statcast era), who for whom the Mets just paid over $100,000 per game to suit up against them (as part of the $24 million salary he’s due after being cut loose in May), it’s a positive development.

Good to see this swing again from the reigning NLCS MVP.



424-foot homer for Eddie Rosario. pic.twitter.com/TePNZHFd2J — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 13, 2022

7. Eddie Rosario finding his groove again

Missing 63 games after surgery to repair his blurred vision and swelling in his right eye, Eddie Rosario had been scuffling. He homered July 6 against the Cardinals, but that was his only extra-base hit in 27 plate appearances.

Wednesday, he looked a lot more like the guy the Braves brought back after penning one of the best NL Championship Series performances in history.

Rosario fell a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a double and a 424-foot home run — that hit total equaling what he had in his previous six games combined.

The Braves are dead-last in fWAR in left field (minus-1.2), with Adam Duvall the only player in the positives (0.6) have manned that position. Rosario working his way back to form heading into the second half can help change that.

8. Still bashing and keeping the other team from doing so

With three home runs Wednesday — coming from Olson, Rosario and Riley — and six in all for the series, the Braves have hit 139, putting them on pace for 250. That would break the single-season club record of 249 set in 2019.

While Morton gave up six HRs in the finale, Atlanta has yielded 76 on the season, a pace of 136. That puts them on track for a +114 home run differential, which would be the best in baseball history.

9. Luis Guillorme is ... a problem?

There may be a new thorn in the Braves’ side when it comes to the Mets.

Outside of a 30-game stint in 2020, Luis Guillorme has never hit better than the 128 wRC+ he’s produced through 64 games, and he’s doing serious damage vs. Atlanta. The utilityman went 4-for-10 with two doubles and a homer, and on the season is 5-for-16 against the Braves with four extra-base hits for a 1.263 OPS.

In the expansion era, that’s the fifth-best single season performance vs. the Braves, behind Steve Henderson (1.469 in 1977), Carlos Beltran (1.451 in 2006), Lenny Dykstra (1.323 in 1986) and Jerry Grote (1.288 in 1969).