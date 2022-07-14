 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kirby Yates will begin rehab assignment Saturday, per report

Another bullpen option for the Atlanta Braves is moving a step closer to returning

By Kris Willis
Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

With just a couple of weeks remaining before the trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves are moving closer to adding another relief option to the mix. The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reports that reliever Kirby Yates will begin a rehab assignment Saturday. Yates is working his way back after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021.

The Braves signed Yates to a two-year deal this past offseason in hopes of adding another high-leverage option with closing experience to the mix. Atlanta had interest in Yates prior to the 2021 season, but he ended up signing with the Blue Jays, but never appeared in a regular season game after it was determined that he needed Tommy John surgery.

Yates has 291 career games under his belt to go along with a 3.54 ERA and a 3.39 FIP in 282 1/3 innings. Yates’ return could help offset the loss of Luke Jackson who will miss the 2022 season due to his own Tommy John surgery.

