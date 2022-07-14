Kirby Yates will begin rehab assignment Saturday, per report

With just a couple of weeks remaining before the trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves are moving closer to adding another relief option to the mix. The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reports that reliever Kirby Yates will begin a rehab assignment Saturday. Yates is working his way back after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021.

Braves reliever Kirby Yates will begin his rehab assignment Saturday, GM Alex Anthopoulos said. There's still no timetable for Mike Soroka. Yates' progress will give AA a couple of weeks to evaluate the bullpen situation before the trade deadline. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) July 14, 2022

The Braves signed Yates to a two-year deal this past offseason in hopes of adding another high-leverage option with closing experience to the mix. Atlanta had interest in Yates prior to the 2021 season, but he ended up signing with the Blue Jays, but never appeared in a regular season game after it was determined that he needed Tommy John surgery.

Yates has 291 career games under his belt to go along with a 3.54 ERA and a 3.39 FIP in 282 1/3 innings. Yates’ return could help offset the loss of Luke Jackson who will miss the 2022 season due to his own Tommy John surgery.