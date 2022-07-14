Braves vs Nationals game thread

The Atlanta Braves will head back out on the road Thursday night where they will begin a four-game series against the Washington Nationals. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta while the Nationals will go with former Braves right-hander Anibal Sanchez.

Eddie Rosario had three hits, including his second home run of the season, in Wednesday’s loss to New York. He is back in the lineup Thursday and will hit fifth and play left field. Travis d’Arnaud gets the start behind the plate and will hit sixth while Marcell Ozuna returns to the lineup and will bat seventh as the DH. Robinson Cano will make his third start at second base since joining the Braves and will hit eighth.

For the Nationals, Josh Bell will hit second and play first base. He will be followed by Juan Soto who is having a red hot July. Keibert Ruiz will be behind the plate and hit sixth.

World Series Champion Aníbal Sánchez is set to return to the mound tonight at Nats Park. #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/Pa83dPIdWH — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 14, 2022

Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.