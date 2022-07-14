What to watch for in Thursday night’s Braves-Nationals game

It’s kinda hard to find more things when two teams meet just three days after playing a three-game set, but we’ll try. Weirdly enough, the Nationals have only played baseball on one day since getting swept by the Braves... when they were swept in a doubleheader by the Mariners.

Juan Soto Rampage

The Nationals have lost six in a row, and have just one measly win in their last 12 games... but it’s not Juan Soto’s fault. Going back to June 30, which is when the Nats began their latest horrid skid, Soto has a 306 wRC+ in 43 PAs. That puts him fourth in MLB in that span with 1.1 fWAR — he’s accumulated about 44 percent of his seasonal fWAR in 11 percent of his seasonal PAs.

Nor is this just a freakish set of outcomes, which are prone to happen in a few bunched games. Among anyone with 30+ PAs, Soto has the leading xwOBA since June 30, with .588. He’s walked in nearly a third of his PAs, and struck out in fewer than 10 percent. In the prior three-game set against the Braves, his xwOBA was .632.

The Braves can probably survive whatever damage Juan Soto deals them in this series, but that doesn’t mean they should just roll over and let him do it. Then again, his worst xwOBA on a pitch in July is a .442 mark against changeups (if you exclude the de minimis amount of splitters he’s seen in 10 games), so I’m not sure what options they have. Just seeing what the Braves try to come up with to get him out is going to be interesting in and of itself.

Is Wright still right?

Kyle Wright’s in a bit of a funk. His seasonal line is still great, and he already has 2.0 fWAR on the year. But, in his last four starts, his FIP-s have been 143, 128, 91, 156, while his xFIP-s have been 110, 118, 144, 100. Wright’s last unequivocally good start came all the way back on June 7 (eight innings against Oakland, 7/0 K/BB ratio, two runs); he was also really good against the Cubs two starts later (8/1 K/BB ratio), but got BABIPed into allowing five runs in six innings.

Since that Cubs start, it’s been a struggle. The issue is less one of pitch mix than how hittable he’s been — his swinging strike rate was nearly 13 percent before this stretch, and is down to around nine percent now. Contact rates have crept up on both strikes and balls, but there’s no obvious culprit. If you had to point to one thing, it would be his four-seam fastball, a pitch Wright throws mostly to lefties. The pitch has never really worked for him (.409 xwOBA against, which is unfortunate given that it’s about a quarter of his overall arsenal usage-wise), but it was more tenable when it was getting whiff rates of 30 percent and above. These days, the whiff rate has plummeted down past 25 percent, and he hasn’t had a game with a sub-.400 xwOBA against the four-seamer since June 7.

Wright actually has taken steps to curtail its usage — he went from throwing it around 25 percent of the time before July to just around 15 percent of the time in his last two starts... but it hasn’t helped much. So watch the four-seamer usage in this one — the Nats teed off on the few they saw last weekend, and tracking how many he chooses to throw may give you a decent sense of how this game is going to go for him and the Braves.