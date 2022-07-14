July 14: Braves 5, Nationals 4

The Atlanta Braves hit three more home runs in support of Kyle Wright to get their road trip off on a good note with a 5-3 win over the Nationals. Wright settled in after allowing a couple of early runs. Kenley Jansen gave up a run in the ninth but earned his first save since returning from the injured list.

Thursday’s Notables

Home Runs: Josh Bell (13), Maikel Franco (8), Dansby Swanson (15), Michael Harris (8), Matt Olson (16)

WP — Kyle Wright (11-4): 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K

LP — Anibal Sanchez (0-1): 5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 5 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (21): 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The series will continue Friday (7:05 p.m. ET; Bally Sports Southeast) as Ian Anderson matches up against Patrick Corbin.