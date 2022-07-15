This Day in Braves History: Atlanta notches win number 10,000

Braves Franchise History

1934: The Pittsburg Pirates and Waite Hoyt shutout Boston Braves 5-0.

1948: The Boston Braves beat the Cubs 2-1 in 13 innings.

1956: The Milwaukee Braves sweep the Pirates in a doubleheader. Hank Aaron starts his 25-game hitting streak in game two.

1969: The Braves split a doubleheader against Reds. Cincinnati first baseman Lee May smashes four homers and drives in ten runs total during the double dip.

2011: The Braves defeat Washington, 11 - 1, behind the pitching of Tim Hudson, to claim the 10,000th win in franchise history, dating back to the 1876 Boston Red Caps. They are the third team to reach the milestone.

2012: Ben Sheets has a successful return to the majors after a near two-year absence because of Tommy John. He shuts out the Mets over six innings in a 6-1 Braves win. Freddie Freeman had a three-run home run in the win.

2021: The Cubs trade OF Joc Pederson to the Braves in return for a minor league prospect, 1B Bryce Ball.

MLB history

1973: Nolan Ryan fires his second no-hitter of the season against the Tigers in a 6-0 win. Ryan fans 17 batters, the most ever in a nine-inning no-hitter, including eight straight, but only one over the last two innings.

1993: Cal Ripken hits his 278th home run as a shortstop, the most ever hit by a major leaguer playing that position. Breaking the mark of Cubs great Ernie Banks.

2001: Umpires file a grievance against Major League Baseball, saying the commissioner’s office is pressuring them to call more strikes by keeping track of total pitch counts. As part of these efforts, cameras were installed over the weekend, at Shea Stadium to track each pitch. Fenway Park and Shea are the only parks with the tracking system, which is like that used on FOX’s broadcasts, but major league officials hope to have four more by September.