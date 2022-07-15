Braves News: Matt Olson homers in three straight, Ozzie Albies update, and more

The Atlanta Braves improved to 54-37 on the season after defeating the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Thursday night.

Kyle Wright made another impressive start, earning his 11th win and tying the major league lead.

Offensively, the Braves were playing some long ball, with Dansby Swanson, Michael Harris II, and Matt Olson each collecting home runs. Olson’s solo shot in the sixth gave him three consecutive games with homers. He now has sixteen home runs on the year.

The final series of the first half continues tonight with Ian Anderson on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 ET.

Braves News:

Alex Anthopoulos told Jeff Schultz of The Athletic that Ozzie Albies could return in mid-to-late August. After fracturing his left foot on June 13, Albies is now 75% weight bearing.

Reliever Kirby Yates will begin his rehab assignment on Saturday after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021. While he has yet to appear in a game for the Braves, Yates has a career 3.54 ERA.

Druw Jones, Termarr Johnson, and Kevin Parada are just a few of the MLB draft prospects to know from the state of Georgia.

After being promoted to Double-A recently, SS Vaughn Grissom hit his first home run as a Mississippi Brave. Plus, more news from the Braves affiliates in the minor league recap.

LHP Cooper Hjerpe has recently been connected to the Braves, with many projecting that the Oregon State alum will be drafted by Atlanta in the first round.

MLB News:

Tampa Bay Rays RHP Shane Baz has been placed on the 15-day IL with a sprained right elbow. After receiving an injection, Baz will not be throwing for the next four weeks. Baseball America recently named Baz the number two overall prospect.

The New York Yankees placed starter Luis Severino on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain. An MRI revealed a low-grade strain. There is no timetable for his return, although he is expected to miss a start or two.

The New York Mets designated OF Ender Inciarte for assignment. The Mets signed Inciarte to a minor league contract last month. He was later selected to the major league roster, appearing in 11 games.

Texas Rangers SS Corey Seager was announced as the final competitor of the 2022 Home Run Derby. Click here for a full list of Derby participants.

Miami Marlins RHP Max Meyers will make his major league debut on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins took Meyers third overall in the 2020 draft.