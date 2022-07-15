Ian Anderson, Braves look for a second straight win against Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins Friday night when they continue a four-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Braves homered three more times in Thursday’s series opener to come away with a 5-4 win. Atlanta has hit 142 home runs this season when leads the National League and trails only the New York Yankees who have 150.

Ian Anderson will get the start for the Braves Friday and will be looking to head into the All-Star break on a positive note. Friday’s start will be a rematch for Anderson who faced the Nationals last weekend and allowed two hits, four walks and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He has failed to get through the sixth inning in four straight starts.

Left-hander Patrick Corbin will also be facing the Braves for a second straight time. He allowed eight hits and four runs over six innings in the previous series at Truist Park. That snapped a two start stretch where he had allowed just two runs over 15 innings. Corbin had some success against Atlanta early on in his career but has allowed 32 runs in his last 37 innings against the Braves spanning seven starts dating back to the 2020 season.

Michael Harris hit a big two-run home run in Thursday’s win, but is just 2-for-20 with eight strikeouts in his last six games. He is hitting .188/.250/.458 through 52 plate appearances in July albeit with a .156 BABIP.

Friday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, July 15, 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park, Washington DC

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan