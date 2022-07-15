Braves vs Nationals game thread

The Atlanta Braves will be looking for their second straight win Friday night when they continue a four-game series against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta will send Ian Anderson to the mound while the Nationals will go with left-hander Patrick Corbin.

With a lefty on the mound, Adam Duvall returns to the lineup and will be hitting fifth and playing left field. Orlando Arcia replaces Robinson Canó at second and will hit eighth. All-Star William Contreras gets the start behind the plate and will catch Anderson.

For the Nationals, Yadier Hernandez gets another start in left field and will hit sixth. Victor Robles will be in centerfield and will bat ninth.

The weekend is here and so are we. #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/mgKL9M2hsr — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 15, 2022

Friday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.