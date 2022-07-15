July 15: Braves 8, Nationals 4

The Atlanta Braves launched three more home runs on their way to an 8-4 win over the Washington Nationals Friday night. Adam Duvall and Matt Olson finished with three hits each in support of Ian Anderson who allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings. Will Smith struggled in the ninth, but A.J. Minter followed and closed it out.

Friday Notables

Home Runs: Austin Riley (26), Orlando Arcia (4), Adam Duvall (12)

WP — Ian Anderson (8-5): 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K

LP — Patrick Corbin (4-12): 5 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

SV — A.J. Minter (5): 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Up Next

The series will continue Saturday (4:05 p.m. ET; Bally Sports Southeast) as Max Fried matches up against Paolo Espino.