Battery Power TV: Who are the Braves’ first half MVPs? Biggest surprise?

The Atlanta Braves will head into the All-Star break without striking distance of the National League East-leading Mets.

What was the defining storyline of the first half of the season for the defending champions? Who was the most valuable player? Most valuable pitcher?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney hand out some hardware and discuss their biggest surprise and who needs to pick it up in the second half.

