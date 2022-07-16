How to watch the 2022 MLB Futures Game

The MLB Futures Game will be held at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will matchup top prospects from the American and National Leagues in a seven-inning contest. It will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock and Sirius XM radio. The game will be re-aired on Sunday on MLB Network at 9 a.m. ET.

The Atlanta Braves will be represented by left-hander Jared Shuster who has put together a good season at Mississippi posting a 2.87 ERA and a 3.09 FIP in 84 2/3 innings. Shuster struck out 12 over seven innings in his last start and has a 29.5% K-rate this season.

Here is a look at the full Futures Game Rosters:

National League:

Arizona: OF Corbin Carroll, SS Jordan Lawlar

Atlanta: LHP Jared Shuster

Chicago: OF Pete Crow-Armstrong

Cincinnati: INF Elly De La Cruz, LHP Andrew Abbott

Colorado: OF Zac Veen

Los Angeles: C Diego Cartaya, RHP Bobby Miller, INF Miguel Vargas

Miami: RHP Eury Perez

Milwaukee: OF Jackson Chourio, OF Joey Wiemer, LHP Antoine Kelly

New York: C Francisco Alvarez

Philadelphia: C Logan O’Hoppe, LHP Erik Miller

Pittsburgh: RHP MIke Burrows

San Diego: OF Robert Hassell III

San Francisco: LHP Kyle Harrison, 3B David Villar

St. Louis: 3B Jordan Walker, SS Mason Winn

Washington: 2B Darren Baker, LHP Jose A. Ferrer

American League

Baltimore: INF Gunnar Henderson

Boston: INF Ceddanne Rafaela

Cleveland: OF George Valera, INF Jhonkensy Noel

Chicago: OF Oscar Colas

Detroit: C Dillon Dingler, RHP Wilmer Flores

Houston: RHP Hunter Brown, C Yainer Diaz

Kansas City: RHP Alec Marsh

Los Angeles: LHP Ky Bush

Minnesota: INF Spencer Steer, OF Matt Wallner

New York: SS Anthony Volpe, OF Jasson Dominguez, LHP Ken Waldichuk

Oakland: C Shea Langeliers, OF Denzel Clarke

Seattle: RHP Emerson Hancock

Tampa Bay: RHP Taj Bradley, INF Curtis Mead

Texas: RHP Jack Leiter, INF Dustin Harris

Toronto: LHP Ricky Tiedemann, RHP Yosver Zuleta

