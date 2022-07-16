Rounding up the Braves’ mock drafts so far

We are just days away from a time where franchises can be made or crumbled – the MLB draft. The Braves added to the intrigue just days ago with the trade of Andrew Hoffmann, Drew Waters, and CJ Alexander to the Kansas City Royals for the No. 35 pick in the draft – adding $2.2M to their total pool. The trade gave the Braves a top 10 draft pool ($10,224,300) allowing them the opportunity to maybe sign a higher rated player away from a commitment.

You’ve seen tons of mock draft coverage from us over the course of the season so now is a great time for a round up so we can take a look at recent trends and get you all talking about where you see the Braves going with the No. 20 pick in the draft.

The Braves have been linked to a ton of different players but one theme remains consistent – college pitching. Despite the trade, the newest mock drafts still have the Braves linked to a college arm with CBS Sports having the Braves take dynamic Oklahoma arm Cade Horton, and MLB Pipeline bringing it with Gonzaga pitcher Gabriel Hughes. One outlier to that, at least so far, was Baseball America’s latest mock draft having the Braves taking prep RHP Dylan Lesko who probably would have been a top five pick if he didn’t have to have Tommy John surgery. Lets take a look at some of the more common picks, and their scouting reports.

Cooper Hjerpe

IP: 103.1 | ERA: 2.53 | WHIP: 0.87 | K/9: 14.02 | BB/9: 2.0

Cooper has been the most commonly mocked player going to the Braves. The lefty had a fantastic season for Oregon State. Cooper wont light up the radar gun, commonly working between 90-93 MPH but uses a deceptive delivery to hide the ball well. Cooper throws three pitches: FB, CB, CH – all of them average with above average command.

Don't think Oregon State LHP Cooper Hjerpe is getting the respect he deserves in draft circles. Kid throws 65% strikes, has an above average CH with a 46% whiff rate, funk in a low 3/4 slot w/growing low-90s/t97 FB. If breaking ball turns up in 2022, he's a pot. Top 100 guy imo. pic.twitter.com/dDyBgPMdbT — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) August 23, 2021

Cade Horton

IP: 53.2 | ERA: 4.86 | WHIP: 1.30 | K/9: 10.73 | BB/9: 2.52

Horton saw his stock rise rapidly thanks to late season success and that magical 13 strikeout performance in the College World Series. Horton has a four-pitch arsenal with a plus fastball, above average curveball, plus to near double plus slider, and average-ish changeup. The velocity has pretty much returned entirely with Horton sitting in the mid-90s, and touching 98. The added money from the trade with the Royals makes this more of a possibility - if Cade drops to 20.

Cade Horton was a .234/.323/.324 hitter and had a 4.86 ERA in 53.2 innings on the mound ... but that doesn’t do justice to how good he was down the stretch.



The @OU_Baseball player is a First-Team College Baseball Freshman All-Americanhttps://t.co/HA9NaGSQrR pic.twitter.com/ubvGZUZLdi — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 7, 2022

Sterlin Thompson

AVG: .354 | OBP: .443 | SLG: 5.63 | OPS: 1.006 | BB%: 12.13 | K%: 15.41

A bit of an interesting pick by Keith Law from the Athletic as he mocked Florida outfielder Sterlin Thompson to the Braves. Thompson possesses an above average hit tool but fringe average power, and fringe average speed.

STERLIN THOMPSON WALK-OFF HOMER TO BEAT THE NOLES! @GatorsBB has won 19 of its last 23 vs. Florida State pic.twitter.com/aSOOzwC8ZJ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 18, 2022

Jett Williams

HIT: 55 | POWER: 45 | RUN: 60 | ARM: 50 | FIELD: 50 | OVERALL: 50 | DOG IN HIM: 70

A personal favorite of mine (should Horton not be available), Jett is a bit long shot as the talented shortstop has a commitment to college baseball powerhouse Mississippi State. What was once a pipe dream due to bonus demands, following the trade with Kansas City there is a legitimate shot the Braves have the money to be able to possibly buy him out of his commitment. He has an above average hit tool, plus speed, and an ML average arm. He should be able to stay at short, but if not he would do real well at second, too.