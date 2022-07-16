This Day in Braves History: Chipper Jones extends extra-base streak

Braves Franchise History

1944 - The Dodgers score eight unearned runs to defeat the Braves 8-5 and snap a 16-game losing streak.

1992 - Greg Maddux announces that he has broken off negotiations with the Cubs and will become a free agent at the end of the season. Maddux will sign with the Atlanta Braves during the offseason.

2001 - Fred McGriff invokes his no-trade clause blocking a deal that would have sent him to the first place Cubs. He will homer later in the day helping Tampa Bay to a 6-5 win over the Braves.

2006 - Chipper Jones extends his consecutive games streak with an extra-base hit to 14 games, tying the major league record held by Paul Waner.

MLB History

1909 - The Tigers and the Senators play the longest scoreless game in American League history in a contest that is called after the 18th inning.

1914 - The Tigers knock rookie pitcher Babe Ruth out of the game in the fourth inning of a 5-2 win. The loss is Ruth’s first as a professional. Ty Cobb missed the game with a sore thumb.

1941 - Joe DiMaggio singles in the first inning against Cleveland’s Al Milnar to extend his hitting streak to 56 games. DiMaggio will finish the night with three hits to help the Yankees to a 10-3 win.

1956 - A group headed by Fred Knorr and John Fetzer purchases the Detroit Tigers and Briggs Stadium for $5.5 million.

1970 - Three Rivers Stadium opens as the Pirates fall to the Reds 3-2. Cincinnati’s Tony Perez hits the first home run in the stadium’s history while Willie Stargell accounts for the Pirates’ first blast in their new home.

1975 - Commissioner Bowie Kuhn is reelected for a seven-year term.

2011 - The Twins retire Bert Blyleven’s No. 28 a week before he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

