Braves News: Austin Riley talks offensive successes, MLB draft preview, and more

After cranking three home runs in Friday’s matchup, the Atlanta Braves took down the Washington Nationals, 8-4. Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia, and Adam Duvall each homered to hold off the last-place Nats.

Austin Riley’s first-inning home run was his 26th of the season, the most by any Braves player before the All-Star break since Andruw Jones hit 27 in 2005.

“I’m feeling good,” Riley said after collecting his 60th RBI. “When I’m sticking to my plan I feel like I’m not missing my pitches and as long as I’m staying inside myself and not trying to do too much, I give myself a chance.”

“It’s nice to have all these guys behind me,” he said of the Braves lineup. “To have the respect and pull from your teammates is the number one priority. We come together everyday, spend a lot of time together, and they mean a lot to me.”

Austin Riley and the Braves look for their tenth win against the Nationals this season as Max Fried is on the hill. First pitch is set for 4:05 ET.

Braves News:

One day away from the 2022 Draft, the Road to Atlanta Podcast presents an MLB Draft Preview Show.

In the latest mock draft, Baseball America projects RHP Dylan Lesko to the Braves as a first-rounder. Lesko comes from Buford, Georgia and was considered the top pitching prospect before undergoing Tommy John surgery in April.

MLB Pipeline projects the Braves to draft two RHPs in Gabriel Hughes and Justin Campbell. Hughes comes out of Gonzaga and is projected to be the 20th overall pick. Campbell, an Oklahoma State alum, is projected to be taken 35th.

Grant McAuley and Corey McCartney pick their first-half MVPs in the latest episode of Battery Power TV.

Everything you need to know about the MLB Futures Game, taking place tonight at 7 ET.

Thursday night was full of solid starting pitching for Braves affiliates. Darius Vines turned in a good start for the Mississippi Braves, tossing six scoreless innings. More in the Braves minor league recap.

MLB News:

Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle will undergo UCL Internal Brace Surgery, ending his 2022 season. The lefty has been on the injured list since April. He is hopeful to return for Spring Training.

The Houston Astros have reportedly shown some interest in RHP Luis Castillo. The current Cincinnati Red is one of the highest-profile trade candidates in the league.