Austin Riley added to the NL All-Star Team

While the Atlanta Braves were already going to be very well represented at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, one notable snub on the Braves roster was Austin Riley not getting included. Unfortunately for Riley despite having a really excellent season, two of the best players in the entire National League, Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado, also play third base and he ended up being an odd man out.

Austin has only bolstered the case that he was snubbed as his torrid play of late has upped his numbers to .282/.345/.568 with 26 home runs on the season. His 3.3 fWAR on the season is the ninth highest in the National League this season. Now, it appears that he will be an All-Star after all.

Austin Riley is being added to the NL All-Star team. Well deserved. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 16, 2022

Apparently decision-makers couldn’t believe it either. He’s been added to the All-Star team. https://t.co/DvvnFJOu9d — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) July 16, 2022

This year was particularly tough year for snubs as there were a lot of guys worthy of inclusion including Ty France, Will Smith (the Dodgers’ version), Dylan Cease, and Zack Wheeler just to name a few. With this many guys performing well in a season, there are just going to be guys that get left out and that stinks. However, it is nice to see Austin get the recognition he deserves and if he keeps up his rate of play of late, he is going to start getting MVP buzz at the end of the season.

The 2022 All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19th at 8 pm.

Update: Riley will replace Nolan Arenado.