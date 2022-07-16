Braves @ Nationals Game Thread: 7/16/2022

The Braves have a chance to secure a series victory over the Nationals and extend their 13 game winning streak at Nationals Park on Saturday. Max Fried takes the mound for Atlanta, with veteran journeyman Paolo Espino as his Nationals’ counterpart. You can read about the pitching matchup more in our game preview here. Below is the Statcast breakdown of the hitters in each team’s lineup. The most notable feature of the Braves’ lineup is the absence of Ronald Acuna Jr. as the team gives him a rest day amidst him not quite being right at the plate and as he will not get much of an all-star break with him participating in the home run derby and as an all-star game starter.

Duvall slides in for Acuna in right and Eddie Rosario gets the start in left. Robinson Cano also featured in the lineup again, playing second and batting eighth. Ozuna was moved down a few spots in the order, while the top 4 were simply moved up in Ronald’s absence.