Shuster gives up homer to Langeliers as AL wins Futures Game 6-4

The Futures Game took place on Saturday evening and there were no shortage of highlights from the top prospects in the game of baseball. Braves’ prospect Jared Shuster would give up a homer to his former catcher, Shea Langeliers, during his appearance in the 2022 Futures Game as the American League slugged their way to a 6-4 victory in MiLB’s version of the All-Star Game.

Crushed by @Athletics No. 1 prospect Shea Langeliers pic.twitter.com/Ay6Gehk3tP — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 17, 2022

Jared Shuster would enter the game in the third inning with the National League in a bit of trouble after Kyle Harrison gave up a pair of two-run homers to put them behind 5-3 with two outs. He would give up a sharp single to center to Yainer Diaz on the first pitch he threw, but three pitches later he was able to get George Valera to ground out to end the inning. Shuster was back out there for the fourth inning and after striking out Curtis Mead, he gave up a solo home run to former Braves farmhand Shea Langeliers which....well, of course he did. Shuster did get the next two batters out without incident to end the inning and that would be the end of Shuster’s night.