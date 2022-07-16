July 16: Braves 6, Nationals 3

Austin Riley and Matt Olson both homered as the Atlanta Braves extended their winning streak to three straight games with a 6-3 win over the Washington Nationals. Max Fried allowed three runs over seven innings and Kenley Jansen closed things out in the ninth.

Saturday Notables

Home Runs: Matt Olson (17), Austin Riley (27)

WP — Max Fried (10-3): 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 4 K

LP — Paolo Espino (0-3): 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (22): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Up Next

The Braves will try to close out a four-game sweep Sunday with Spencer Strider on the mound.