How to watch Day 1 of the 2022 MLB Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft will get underway on Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET. The event will be held during the All-Star break for the second consecutive season and will take place in Los Angeles. The event will be 20 rounds spread out from Sunday, July 17 through Tuesday, July 19. Round 1, Competitive Balance Round A, Round 2, Competitive Balance Round B and Compensation picks will take place on Sunday. Rounds 3-10 will take place on Monday with rounds 11-20 slated for Tuesday.

The Baltimore Orioles hold the first overall selection and will be followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals rounding out the Top 5. The Atlanta Braves have the 20th pick in the draft and will have four picks on Day 1.

We will be tracking every pick here at Battery Power on all three days of the draft. We will have analysis following all four of Atlanta’s selections on Day 1 so make plans to spend the evening with us.

2022 MLB Draft Day 1 Coverage

Date: Sunday, July 17

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN (First Round), MLB Network (Complete Coverage)

Streaming: Watch ESPN