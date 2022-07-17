2022 MLB Draft: Bonus Pools, Previews and more

The 2022 MLB Draft will get underway Sunday evening at 7 p.m. ET from Los Angeles. The Atlanta Braves will make four selections on Day 1 and we will have full coverage including written analysis and a special Road to Atlanta podcast to wrap the day up.

If you have been following along with our coverage in the lead up to the draft then be sure to follow along with our Draft Tracker tonight. If you need to get caught up on what to expect, then we have some resources below for you to check out.

The most notable storyline heading into the draft was the big trade that the Braves pulled Monday. Atlanta sent outfielder Drew Waters, infielder CJ Alexander and pitcher Andrew Hoffmann to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick which added $2.2 million in slot money to Atlanta’s total. The Braves now have five picks in the first 100 and have the ninth largest bonus pool available.

MLB Bonus Pools

Baltimore Orioles: $16,924,000

Arizona Diamondbacks: $15,112,100

New York Mets: $13,955,700

Pittsburgh Pirates: $13,733,900

Colorado Rockies: $13,660,700

Washington Nationals: $11,007,900

Cincinnati Reds: $10,794,100

Miami Marlins: $10,486,000

Atlanta Braves: $10,222,200

Chicago Cubs: $10,092,700

San Diego Padres: $10,088,900

Minnesota Twins: $10,036,000

Cleveland Guardians: $9,980,900

Texas Rangers: $9,640,700

Kansas City Royals: $9,466,200

Toronto Blue Jays: $8,367,700

Oakland Athletics: $8,315,800

Boston Red Sox: $8,078,300

Detroit Tigers: $8,024,900

Tampa Bay Rays: $7,795,100

Seattle Mariners: $7,254,400

Milwaukee Brewers: $7,070,900

Los Angeles Angels: $7,024,300

St. Louis Cardinals: $6,842,300

Houston Astros: $6,837,000

New York Yankees: $6,425,100

Philadelphia Phillies: $6,307,000

Chicago White Sox: $6,289,100

San Francisco Giants: $5,793,200

Los Angeles Dodgers: $4,221,400

More Draft Resources

MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis was a recent guest on the Road to Atlanta Podcast and discussed potential targets for the Braves in the upcoming draft.

Road to Atlanta 2022 MLB Draft preview show

Potential Targets

Plenty of instate talent

Drew Jones and Termarr Johnson headline a strong group of prospects from the state of Georgia.

Position-by-position Draft Preview articles

Atlanta Braves picks and slot bonuses

No. 20: $3,407,400

No. 35: $2,202,100

No. 57: $1,306,700

No. 76: $859,700

No. 96: $635,500

No. 125: $478,700

No. 155: $357,200

No. 185: $274,900

No. 215: $215,200

No. 245: $176,300

No. 275: $159,700

No. 305: $150,900

No. 335

No. 365

No. 395

No. 425

No. 455

No. 485

No. 515

No. 545

No. 575

No. 605