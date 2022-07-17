2022 MLB Draft: Bonus Pools, Previews and more

The 2022 MLB Draft will get underway Sunday evening at 7 p.m. ET from Los Angeles. The Atlanta Braves will make four selections on Day 1 and we will have full coverage including written analysis and a special Road to Atlanta podcast to wrap the day up.
If you have been following along with our coverage in the lead up to the draft then be sure to follow along with our Draft Tracker tonight. If you need to get caught up on what to expect, then we have some resources below for you to check out.
The most notable storyline heading into the draft was the big trade that the Braves pulled Monday. Atlanta sent outfielder Drew Waters, infielder CJ Alexander and pitcher Andrew Hoffmann to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick which added $2.2 million in slot money to Atlanta’s total. The Braves now have five picks in the first 100 and have the ninth largest bonus pool available.
MLB Bonus Pools
Baltimore Orioles: $16,924,000
Arizona Diamondbacks: $15,112,100
New York Mets: $13,955,700
Pittsburgh Pirates: $13,733,900
Colorado Rockies: $13,660,700
Washington Nationals: $11,007,900
Cincinnati Reds: $10,794,100
Miami Marlins: $10,486,000
Atlanta Braves: $10,222,200
Chicago Cubs: $10,092,700
San Diego Padres: $10,088,900
Minnesota Twins: $10,036,000
Cleveland Guardians: $9,980,900
Texas Rangers: $9,640,700
Kansas City Royals: $9,466,200
Toronto Blue Jays: $8,367,700
Oakland Athletics: $8,315,800
Boston Red Sox: $8,078,300
Detroit Tigers: $8,024,900
Tampa Bay Rays: $7,795,100
Seattle Mariners: $7,254,400
Milwaukee Brewers: $7,070,900
Los Angeles Angels: $7,024,300
St. Louis Cardinals: $6,842,300
Houston Astros: $6,837,000
New York Yankees: $6,425,100
Philadelphia Phillies: $6,307,000
Chicago White Sox: $6,289,100
San Francisco Giants: $5,793,200
Los Angeles Dodgers: $4,221,400
More Draft Resources
MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis was a recent guest on the Road to Atlanta Podcast and discussed potential targets for the Braves in the upcoming draft.
Road to Atlanta 2022 MLB Draft preview show
Potential Targets
- Cooper Hjerpe - LHP, Oregon State
- Gabriel Hughes - RHP, Gonzaga
- Jett Williams - SS - Rockwell-Heath High School, Heath Texas
Plenty of instate talent
- Drew Jones and Termarr Johnson headline a strong group of prospects from the state of Georgia.
Position-by-position Draft Preview articles
- Catcher
- First Base
- Second Base
- Shortstop
- Third Base
- Outfield
- Right-handed Pitchers
- Left-handed Pitchers
Atlanta Braves picks and slot bonuses
No. 20: $3,407,400
No. 35: $2,202,100
No. 57: $1,306,700
No. 76: $859,700
No. 96: $635,500
No. 125: $478,700
No. 155: $357,200
No. 185: $274,900
No. 215: $215,200
No. 245: $176,300
No. 275: $159,700
No. 305: $150,900
No. 335
No. 365
No. 395
No. 425
No. 455
No. 485
No. 515
No. 545
No. 575
No. 605
Loading comments...