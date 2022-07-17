Braves News: Series victory, MLB Draft, Austin Riley All-Star, more

The Braves won their 14th straight game at Nationals Park behind a strong offensive showing and a solid, if unspectacular Max Fried outing. This secured the four game series win with one game left to play going into the All-Star break. Austin Riley homered again on the day that his All-Star snub was rectified by his selection as an alternate for the game.

All of this also happens as the MLB Draft is set to happen today and the Braves are expected to be major players as they are top 10 in bonus slot pool after their big trade with Kansas City earlier this week.

We will have MLB Draft broadcast information, the pick order, bonus pool amounts, and analysis up on the site today.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from the fun 6-3 win over the Nationals on Saturday that featured the obligatory Washington rain delay.

Austin Riley was rightfully added to the NL All-Star team roster as a replacement for Nolan Arenado.

Our prospect team will have wall to wall coverage of the MLB Draft this week and they posted a roundtable article outlining who they want the Braves to draft at pick #20.

Our prospect team also put together a round-up of who the mock drafts are giving the Braves.

Former Braves prospect Shea Langeliers hit a homer in the All-Star futures game against current prospect Jared Shuster.

MLB News

Juan Soto reportedly turned down a $440 million dollar offer from the Nationals, prompting Washington to now consider trade offers for the young star, as he has 2.5 years of team control left and the Nationals are unlikely to be good during that time.

Masyn Winn broke the record for hardest infield throw at the futures game with a 100.5 MPH seed.

Austin Riley wasn’t the only All-Star replacement announced on Saturday.

Here are some injury updates from stars around the league.