Spencer Strider, Braves look to finish off a sweep of the Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to head into the All-Star break on a good note Sunday when they wrap up a four-game series against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta took the first three games of the series including a 6-3 win on Sunday.

Right-hander Spencer Strider will make his 10th start of the season for Atlanta. Strider struck out eight and allowed one run before an elevated pitch count forced an early exit against the Mets. He has 31 strikeouts over his last 16 2/3 innings. He faced the Nationals back on June 15 and allowed two runs while striking out 11 in 5 2/3 innings.

The Nationals haven’t announced a starter for Sunday’s game but MLB.com Jessica Camerato reports that they will go with a bullpen game.

Austin Riley replaced Nolan Arenado on the National League All-Star team Saturday and then hit his 27th home run of the season. Riley has four hits in the series with a double and two home runs. Matt Olson homered in Saturday’s win and has now gone deep in four of his last five games.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, July 17, 1:35 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan