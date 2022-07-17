GameThread, 7/17/2022: Braves @ Nationals

The Braves and Nationals square off for the last time in this four-game set with the All-Star Break looming. The Braves go for a sweep, with Ronald Acuña Jr. returning and DHing.

This is the first time the Braves are using this exact batting order, but this starting nine dropped the finale to the Mets on Wednesday.

The Nationals have kind of a mess of a game ahead of them.

The Nationals haven’t used this lineup before, nor this defensive arrangement. But, their bigger questions will be on the pitching end.

Erasmo Ramirez is “starting,” but he threw 30 pitches on Friday. The Nationals may be calling up Cory Abbott, who was their 27th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Mariners, as another option to eat some innings, but Abbott threw 35 pitches that day. The remainder of the bullpen has thrown at least once in the past two days, Hunter Harvey threw 28 pitches yesterday so may not be available at all, and Tyler Clippard is dealing with a leg issue and may not be good to go, either. However it shakes out, the Nationals will need to figure out a way to throw nine innings this afternoon.