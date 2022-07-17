 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Max Fried will be inactive for All-Star Game, Devin Williams added

Fried pitched Saturday’s game in Washington.

By Kris Willis
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

After starting Saturday’s game in Washington, Max Fried will not pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball announced Sunday that Fried will be inactive and that Brewers reliever Devin Williams will take his place on the active roster.

Fried has put together a stellar season posting a 2.64 ERA and a 2.56 FIP in 119 1/3 innings. Fried currently ranks fourth in the majors in fWAR at 3.5 and is third in the National League trailing only Miami’s Sandy Alcantara and San Francisco’s Carlos Rodon.

Devin Williams has had an outstanding season himself with a 1.77 ERA and a 1.48 FIP to go along with a 41.3% strikeout rate in 35 2/3 innings.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and William Conteras will be in the starting lineup for the National League. Dansby Swanson, Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley will be there as reserves along with Brian Snitker who will manage the NL squad.

