Baseball America projects Justin Campbell and Owen Murphy to Atlanta in final mock draft

Sit back and relax because we have another mock draft to break down. Our old friend Carlos Collazo at Baseball America updated his projections and now has Oklahoma State right handed pitcher Justin Campbell going to the Braves with the 20th overall pick. In a fresh twist we have a new name in Owen Murphy being projected at 35.

You should know the deal with Campbell by now, as a tall pitcher with solid command and a good changeup whose fastball lacks velocity despite it’s good shape. Campbell represents an under slot option at 20 and there is a growing sentiment that he could be their guy if no one they like slides to 20. Carlos also mentioned Cade Horton as a possibility if he fell, Dylan Lesko as was his previous pick, and Gabriel Hughes.

Full inning (1st) from Justin Campbell (rhp, @OSUBaseball). Long levered at 6'7"/219, repeats well for a big man. #MLBDraft



"I think he’s got elite competitive makeup to go along with four quality pitches," said Pokes skipper Josh Holliday.



7IP, 6H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 8K (W, 5-1) pic.twitter.com/YVNxNOs71P — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) April 16, 2022

Owen Murphy is an athletic high school talent with potential on both sides of the ball, though most scouts prefer him as a pitcher. Murphy was a standout for Team USA and his fastball velocity has jumped into the low-90s pushing him up draft boards. He throws a slider that varies between a true slider and a cutter, as well as a fringy curveball and a changeup that lags behind the other pitches. His premium athleticism and high competitive makeup contribute to a solid overall profile, though he lacks some upside due to his smaller frame.