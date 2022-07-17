July 17: Nationals 7, Braves 3

The Atlanta Braves’ three-game winning streak came to an end Sunday with a 7-3 loss to the Washington Nationals. Spencer Strider struggled early and the Nationals tacked on some insurance runs late. Atlanta heads into the All-Star break with a 56-38 record.

Sunday Notables

Home Runs: Victor Robles (2), Juan Soto (20)

WP — Steve Cishek (1-2): 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

LP — Spencer Strider (4-3): 4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Up Next

Brian Snitker and his coaching staff, Ronald Acuña Jr., Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley, Travis d’Arnaud, William Contreras and Max Fried will head to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game. Acuña will compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday. The season will resume on Friday when Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels arrive at Truist Park for a three-game series.