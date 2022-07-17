ESPN Projects Gabriel Hughes and Jacob Miller to Atlanta in final mock draft

We are less than 90 minutes away from the 2022 MLB Draft, and mock drafts are still rolling in. Kiley McDaniel of ESPN admits he had some trouble with his, as the unpredictability of this particular draft makes it hard to project anything. Still, he got it done for us and projected the Atlanta Braves to take right handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes at 20 and right handed pitcher Jacob Miller at 35.

Gabriel Hughes at 20 is a popular pick, and it seems fitting given the Braves propensity for college arms. His performance at Gonzaga this season put his arrow up and he will likely stand as the top college arm available once the Braves come up to pick. We have a longer write up on Hughes that you can read here.

Jacob Miller at the 35th pick is a connection that has not been passed around much, but has had a few mentions in past mock drafts. Miller is a somewhat limited high school arm in regards to ceiling and athleticism, but he has present pitching ability and teams are impressed by his competitiveness and makeup. His ability to stick in a rotation long term given the inconsistency of his delivery is a question mark, but his two above average breaking balls are a key draw.