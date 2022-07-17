Braves select Owen Murphy with the 20th overall pick in 2022 MLB Draft

With the 20th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected prep RHP/SS Owen Murphy out of Riverside-Brookfield HS. While the Braves had long been connected to college arms at this spot, they decided to grab a prep arm that they had been mentioned as interested in in a couple mocks.

Quick Bio

DOB: 09/27/2003

Height: 6’1

Weight: 190 lbs

Bats/Throws: R/R

Rankings

Baseball America: 45th

MLB Pipeline: 48th

ESPN: 27th

Owen Murphy, 2022 Draft prospect and @NDBaseball commit, got it done on both sides of the ball in #PDPLeague21 action.



The 3B/RHP out of Illinois fanned six and swatted a two-run homer. pic.twitter.com/ZlxQhHGngh — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 31, 2021

Owen Murphy (‘22 IL) with 14 Ks in 6+ here today. Mostly 91-94, grabbed a couple 5s, lots of carry @ 2600 RPM, has CB & SL for strikes, spins both well & misses bats; over 78% strikes today, now up to 109 Ks in just 44 IP. #GoIrish commit. #PGHS #PGDraft pic.twitter.com/m33MFkAnZW — Perfect Game Illinois (@PG_Illinois) May 11, 2022

Introducing Owen Murphy

Owen Murphy is a very talented, two-way player from the prep ranks who features a high spin fastball that currently sits in the low-90’s that he throws for strikes. His breaking ball is more of a slurve that he throws in the high 70’s that he can command and get whiffs with. He also has a cutter as well as a changeup, but those two lag behind and he hasn’t thrown either that much in the prep ranks although the cutter has real promise. He is a cold weather arm that doesn’t have a lot of innings yet, but a lot about his profile is very data friendly and that plus a simple, clean delivery gives the Braves an exciting arm to add to their minor league system.

First Reaction

This is a curious selection for the Braves. There was some connection to Murphy at 35, but him jumping to 20 is a complete surprise. There are players such as Brock Porter and Brandon Barriera that we prefer here, but clearly the most important thing for the Braves was getting value versus the slot in this pick and there is a good chance this is an underslot pick. They will have a lot of money to spend with their next three picks and it will be interesting to see what Dana Brown has to say about Murphy.